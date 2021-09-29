Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

