Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

