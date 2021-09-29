Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 35,101 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

