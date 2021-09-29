Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in 3M by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.