Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

