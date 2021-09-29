Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 214 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $299.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.00 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.