Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

NYSE ELP opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 88.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.