Comparing ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23%

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 3.82 -$16.29 million $0.20 197.45

ION Acquisition Corp 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats ION Acquisition Corp 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

