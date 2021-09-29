Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 11,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

