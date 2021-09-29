Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $653.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

