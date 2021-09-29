Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Sohu.com worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 84,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

