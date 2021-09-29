Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.