Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

