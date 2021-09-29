Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 688 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,885.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,936.76. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

