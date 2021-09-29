Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.21. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

