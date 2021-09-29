Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.75

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.75 and last traded at $185.51, with a volume of 363301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

