Contrasting Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.06%. Stem has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.61%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Stem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,396.13 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.91 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Stem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

