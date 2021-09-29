Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 9,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $45,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

