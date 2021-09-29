CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Boosted by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $82,373,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 509,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 345,995 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 169,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 968.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 923.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. 15,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,746. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

