Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 2,091,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,889,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 938.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 568,550 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

