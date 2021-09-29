Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.82 and a 200 day moving average of €55.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Covestro has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

