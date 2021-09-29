CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Position Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.62 and a beta of 1.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.39%.

CPS Technologies Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

