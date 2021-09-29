Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 185.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp stock opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

