Credit Suisse Group Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Neutral

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

