Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $78,718.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.52 or 1.00125195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002431 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00527809 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

