CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Up 4.5%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

