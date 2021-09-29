Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $213,424.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $213,424.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 162.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.