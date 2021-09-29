CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

CRH stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 434,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,984. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

