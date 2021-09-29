Cryptocean Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $814,452.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00006049 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $814,452.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

