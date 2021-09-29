CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

CSX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

