CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with CSX's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In February 2021, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 8% to 28 cents per share. During the first half of 2021, CSX paid dividends to the tune of $400 million and boughtback shares worth $1.3 billion. CSX’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year’s time owing to the above-mentioned tailwinds. Despite the increase in volumes from the 2020 levels, we expect revenues in the September quarter to be hit by the Delta strain and the Hurricane Ida-related woes. Detailed results will be available on Oct 20. Moreover, expenses associated with higher volumes, and a rise in labor and fringe costs might dent CSX’s bottom line.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

