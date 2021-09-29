Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock worth $985,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $35.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

