D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,308.21. 124,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,410.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,359.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

