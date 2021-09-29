D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $284.99. 8,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.65. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.99 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.