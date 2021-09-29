D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.