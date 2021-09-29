D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $99.47. 570,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,979. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

