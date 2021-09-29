D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,271 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 76,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.91.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.