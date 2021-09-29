D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 5,607 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 1,101,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,298,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

