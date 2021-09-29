Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Sells $999,625.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.49. 3,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

