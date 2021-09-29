Darwin Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 186,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

