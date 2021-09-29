Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 211,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

