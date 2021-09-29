Darwin Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 3.45% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $592,000.

DEED traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $26.59.

