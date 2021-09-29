Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 362,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 581,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,344,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,673,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,642 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,447,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $139,558,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 776,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 321,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. The firm has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

