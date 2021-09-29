Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $13.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.88. 32,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $328.56 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.