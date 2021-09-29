Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. 69,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

