Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up 3.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 89,937 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL remained flat at $$16.63 during trading on Wednesday. 19,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,020. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.