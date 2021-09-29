Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares to Split on Friday, October 1st

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Friday, October 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 1st.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,075.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.33. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

