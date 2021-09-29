David L. Dunkel Sells 3,700 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KFRC opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $64.38.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.