David Lawrence Pearce Sells 180,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

HWX opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.45 million and a PE ratio of 114.25.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWX shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

