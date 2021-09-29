Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.